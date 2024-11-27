Elliot once again providing treats for children in Berwick Food Bank’s Christmas food hampers
This year is the fourth year of donations organised by Elliot Baxter to provide a treat in Berwick Food Bank’s Christmas food hampers.
After the initial community act, he and the whole Baxter family decided to continue the activity on an annual basis so children in need can get some sweets as part of the package.
Becci Murray of Berwick Community Trust said: “Elliot and his family delivered lovely treat bags of sweets to the food bank this week.
“Christmas can be a really tough time for some families and it is brilliant to be able to add the treats into our hampers.”
