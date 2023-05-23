Rachel Curtis, from Ellington, wants the 5.5 million people claiming PIP and Employment Support Allowance to receive an extra £650 so they can afford to pay their bills.

The petition, called ‘provide an energy grant to people with a disability or serious medical condition’, received more than 16,300 signatures and was debated by MPs yesterday.

It reads: “Millions of UK citizens have a disability or serious medical condition that means they use more energy.

Rachel Curtis's petition has been discussed in the House of Commons.

"Many people need to use a ventilator 24/7. People use electric pumps to feed through a tubes. People need to charge their mobility equipment, such as electric wheelchairs, stair lifts, bath seats.

“The government needs to provide a grant, so that people with a disability or serious medical condition can afford to run the equipment, or heating, they need to stay alive.

"It is not right that people living with conditions that require energy, should be punished for it, and sometimes face unmanageable debts with energy companies. What a horrendous situation to face.”

Rachel founded Northern Lights, a community group to support families who have a child with a disability and is also part of We Care’s campaigning group.

Despite debates generally taking place when petitions reach 100,000 signatures, MP Marsha De Cordova, a member of the Petitions Committee, was asked to open a debate.

It opened with a powerful statement from Cordova, where she said: “Ahead of today’s debate, the Petitions Committee launched a survey, which 10,854 people completed—one of the biggest responses to a Petitions Committee survey.

"The plight of disabled people should concern every Member, as the proportion of the UK population reporting a disability has risen to 20% over the past decade.

"As a disabled person myself, I know how intense it can be for someone to share their story, so I thank each and every person who completed the survey for sharing their experience.

"In response to the ongoing cost of living emergency and energy crisis, 93% of respondents have had to limit their use of energy, 76% are limiting their use of transport, and 60% have limited their use of specialist equipment. Over half have had to reduce their use of medication.”

After discussing relevant factors and ways to offer help, the debate concluded.

The day was ended with a final statement from Cordova. She said: “The Minister outlined a lot in his response. He mentioned a lot of work that he is looking into, taking back or that is being done, but what has been overwhelming in this debate is that disabled people need support now and any further delay will not help them.