A well-known brass band that was founded in 1925 in what was then the mining village of Ellington has put a programme together to mark its centenary.

Ellington Colliery Band kicked off the celebrations with a concert at St John’s Church in Ashington and a centenary event will be taking place in Ellington on June 28, where a commemorative plaque will be unveiled adjacent to the existing miner’s statue.

The band, which is a registered charity and has now been located in Morpeth for more than 10 years, is also putting together a digital archive so that future generations can find out about the band.

The reduced music provision in education over many years has meant that there are fewer brass musicians being taught in schools. The band’s solution has been to train its own.

John Colvine, band manager for the Ellington Colliery Band, said: “We want our brass band to survive and continue to train anyone who wishes to learn to play a brass instrument and continue to provide music for our community.

“We continue this process with our ‘Brass Roots’ programme, where anyone can learn to play a brass instrument. Tuition is provided by a group of dedicated volunteers from the band who have many years experience of brass tuition, a loan instrument is also provided.

“Many of our Brass Roots members move into the main band, some have gone on to study music and make it their career, others have gained a hobby for life.”

He added: “The band’s major aim is to have its own rehearsal facility. Our current rehearsal space is at King Edward VI School.

“It is a great space and we are grateful to the school for renting it to us. However, it is only available to us outside school hours and is used for examinations so we have to temporarily relocate for around 10 weeks every year.

“Our own rehearsal space would allow us to maximise our rehearsal time and extend our charitable work. For example, one of our aims is to start an adult daytime band.”

For more information about the band, go to www.ecband.org.uk – the website also has contact details to get in touch if you know a building it can rent, or land it can lease to allow it to build a facility.