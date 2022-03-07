Author Michael A Arnold holding his new book 'Processing Things'.

Michael Arnold, from Ellington, cites the county’s beauty and nature as his inspiration for writing ‘Processing Things’.

The book explore the themes and anxieties at the heart of modern life, and tries to find some sense in them.

The 32-year-old currently works as an administrator at Northumbria University.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born and raised in Ellington, Michael attended Ellington First School before attending Bothal Middle School in Ashington and then Ashington Academy (formerly known as Ashington High School).

Michael then went on to do an undergraduates degree in English at Sunderland University and masters degree in English Literature at Northumberland University as well a PGCE (Postgraduate Certificate in Education).

He said: “I’ve always really liked it [poetry], and also it’s the local area.

"There’s a lot of nature in the book, Northumberland is just really pretty.”

Having had an interest in writing his own poetry starting from a very young age, Michael felt as if his passion was not shared among his peers.

He added: “It’s kind of one of those things that you just assume nobody else will either like or care about.

"But one of the things that was quite nice is that a few of my old high school friends, who I didn’t think would ever show an interest in it [poetry], have said they’ve bought a copy, and they liked it apparently.”