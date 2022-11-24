The team behind weddings at Ellingham Hall have been crowned the best in the region at The Wedding Industry Awards.

After winning the title for the second year running last week, they head to the national finals on January 25 where they hope to be named the top events team in the UK.

David Fordham-Scott, general manager, said: “To win this prestigious award title is a real credit to our fantastic events team, but to win it two years in a row is outstanding.

The Ellingham Hall wedding team has been crowned the best in the region.

“At Ellingham we strive to take our couples on a very special journey, creating many magical moments along the way to ensure that their requirements aren’t only met but exceeded”.

“I’m incredibly proud of not only the events team for achieving this goal, but everyone who works at Ellingham Hall. They are a fantastic team and pull together to ensure our couples experience an unforgettable wedding, which is why they are being deservedly recognised.

“We missed out on the national award last year, so we’re hoping that this year is the one in which Ellingham Hall’s events team is crowned the best in Britain.”

Ellingham Hall, owned by Aidan and Helen Ruff, has racked up a host of awards since it became a wedding and events venue in 2005.

The team are now looking forward to the UK national finals, taking place in London next year.