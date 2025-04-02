Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An experienced birth educator and antenatal instructor has announced the launch of her new group hypnobirthing courses in Berwick.

Ellie Waddington’s four-week sessions – with the first block starting on Friday, May 30 – offers expectant parents the tools to approach birth with confidence and calm, using a combination of hypnobirthing and mindfulness techniques.

The course runs over four two-hour sessions on Friday evenings and will be available every other month at the Bab'yama Wellness Hub in Castlegate.

Hypnobirthing teaches simple techniques like breathing exercises, relaxation and visualisations to help manage pain and fear, and reduce stress, during labour.

Ellie Waddington. Picture by RJM Photography.

Ellie said: “Hypnobirthing isn’t just for women wanting a natural birth or a home birth with no pain relief (although many women do feel inspired and more confident to go for these choices after a hypnobirthing course), the techniques that you’ll learn on a course with me can be applied to any birth scenario, even c-sections.

“I trained to become a hypnobirthing teacher back in 2022 after hypnobirthing helped me have an amazingly positive birth experience with my second baby. Hypnobirthing taught me so much about myself, my intuition, my body and about birth in general.

“Gone are the days when dads would go to the pub to just await the news of their baby’s arrival. Nowadays, partners are expected to be an active part of the birth process. This is why my courses are for expectant mothers and their partners.”

For more details and to book your spot on the first course, go to www.bellemama.co.uk – you can also contact Ellie directly via email at [email protected] with any questions.