This imaginative fundraising event on December 17 and 18 is to help enable Blossoming Communities to continue to deliver arts and crafts workshops, with a well-being twist, with the aim of improving mental health and reducing isolation and loneliness.

Blossoming Communities was created last year by three friends as their response to Covid-19 and the impact they could see that it had on individuals and communities.

The first 12 months have been very successful – delivering workshops in Blyth, Seaton Valley, Cramlington and Wansbeck to more than 250 people. These have been funded using grants from organisations including the National Lottery, Blyth Town Council and RW Mann.

Raising awareness of the Elf School event at Seaton Sluice Community Centre.

The feedback from participants and organisations has been very positive and the Community Interest Company is aiming to double the number of workshops next year to enable more people to take part.

A Blossoming Communities spokesperson said: “Elf School will not only be a fabulous experience for everyone involved, it will also bring in some funding for a worthwhile cause.”

