Elderly woman suffers serious injuries after being hit by car in Whitley Bay
An elderly woman is in hospital with life threatening injuries after being hit by a car.
Police are appealing for information after the serious collision in Whitley Bay.
At about 4.55pm on Friday, March 25, officers were called to Park View after a collision between a black Fiat Punto and a female pedestrian.
The 73 year-old woman was taken to hospital with injuries that are currently described as life-threatening.
The driver of the Punto remained at the scene and is helping police with their enquiries.
Police are now keen for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any dashcam footage to come forward and assist the investigation.
Anyone with information can contact us via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by ringing 101 quoting reference NP-20220325-0745.