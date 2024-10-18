Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seahouses restaurant, Élan, is returning close to its original format with a similar but improved menu, layout and service.

Paul Harrison took over Élan in September after its closure in June, and will be running the restaurant with his partner, Mandy Shields.

The couple moved to Seahouses three years ago and as Paul once worked at Élan under the previous owner, he decided to take on the restaurant having already known of its potential.

News of its return was well received by village residents and bookings have been rolling in.

Paul Harrison and Mandy Shields are excited to bring Élan back.

Paul said: “Because there's not a lot of places to eat in Seahouses, I think it's been missed. It's different to anything else in the area and I think with the atmosphere you got from the small restaurant – the music, the style of it, the friendliness of it – it was one of those places a lot of locals liked to go.”

Paul and Mandy have brought back some favourite features and services of the restaurant, including the open kitchen and allowing diners to bring their own wine.

“When holiday season isn’t about, you need your locals to get behind you. From what I've been reading, seeing and talking to people about, that's going to happen,” Paul added.

The menu is going to be similar to the original from two years ago, serving popular dishes like pastas, salads and pizzas, with some changes.

It will be the couple’s first restaurant venture but, with Paul having experience working there in the past, he has a good idea of what to expect.

Paul said: “It took us a few weeks to get to where we want to be but we are getting excited now. A bit nervous as well, because when it's yours, you want to make it as perfect as perfect can be.

“When you're not a local yourself and you open a restaurant, sometimes you think, are they going to get behind you? But the response we've had from people we have talked to has all been really positive. I can't fault how nice they've been.”

Élan officially opens on October 25 and will be open for dining and takeaways on Wednesday to Sunday from 5pm-10pm. However, they will open on Monday and Tuesday during October half-term. You can book a table here.