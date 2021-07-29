Filming for series 11 of Vera has taken place across the North East late last year and this year

Eight locations across the North East where Vera has been filming for the 11th series

Here are some of the locations across the region where filming for the 11th series of Vera has been spotted.

By Ryan Smith
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 4:39 pm

Brenda Blethyn has been spotted at a number of locations across the North East of England as she reprises her role as DCI Vera Stanhope for the upcoming 11th series of the ITV drama.

Filming for the next season was reportedly meant to have started in April last year however it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Broadcaster ITV has confirmed that Vera will return in the autumn of 2021 however an exact release date is yet to be given.

These are some of the locations across the region that production crews have been spotted filming for the next season.

1. Sunderland Civic Centre car park

Stars of the crime drama were spotted at the Sunderland Civic Centre car park back in May.

Photo: JPI

2. A wave to fans

Star of the Brenda Blethyn donned her famous Vera outfit for the morning of shooting.

Photo: JPI

3. Hartlepool Marina

Filming for the 11th series started in the autumn last year, with Hartlepool Marina being one of the first locations the production crew visited.

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Drawing in a crowd

Crowds gathered at Hartlepool Marina waiting for a glimpse of Brenda Blethyn.

Photo: Kevin Brady

