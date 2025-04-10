Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Education Partnership North East (EPNE) has been named the region’s top performing college group for 16-18 student achievement for the third year running.

The group, which includes Northumberland College, Sunderland College and Hartlepool Sixth Form College, was also ranked within the top five per cent nationally in the 2023/24 National Achievement Rates Tables for 16-18 student achievement that are published annually by the Department for Education.

In particular, Northumberland College’s Kirkley Hall Campus is once again the leading specialist land-based college.

Toni Rhodes, EPNE’s deputy chief executive, said: “We are incredibly proud to be recognised as a top-performing college group in the country by the Department for Education.

Students at Northumberland College celebrate their results last year.

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication and passion of our students, staff and governors. Together, we have created an outstanding environment where excellence thrives – and these accolades are richly deserved.

“Thank you to everyone who has contributed to this remarkable success.”

It has been a highly successful year for the group, with additional highlights including winning The Edge Award for Excellence in Real World Learning at the Association of College’s Beacon Awards; Best Student Experience in the Educate North Awards; and FE Provision of the Year at the National Association for Special Educational Needs (Nasen) Awards.

In recent years, EPNE has invested significantly in its campuses through industry standard training facilities and cutting-edge technologies to enhance the learning experience – ensuring that its learners are well prepared for the world of work, now and into the future.