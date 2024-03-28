Edlingham church set to reopen in time for Easter following flood damage
St John the Baptist in Edlingham has been closed since December due to flood damage.
After a very wet winter and several setbacks, the restoration team have now completed the clean up operation.
Work has been undertaken to reduce the risk of flooding in the future, including clearance of the stream by volunteers, while a local builder oversaw the repair of a path washed away in the storm.
Northumberland County Council has also cleared a ditch and improved the road layout.
Rev Rich Townend said: “There has been so much goodwill shown by many people in the local area, and from my other churches too.”