St John the Baptist in Edlingham has been closed since December due to flood damage.

After a very wet winter and several setbacks, the restoration team have now completed the clean up operation.

Work has been undertaken to reduce the risk of flooding in the future, including clearance of the stream by volunteers, while a local builder oversaw the repair of a path washed away in the storm.

Repairs have been carried out in St John the Baptist Church in Edlingham.

Northumberland County Council has also cleared a ditch and improved the road layout.