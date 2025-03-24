The Eco-Committee at a Northumberland school is helping the county’s beautiful songbirds to get through the coldest months by taking part in a charity challenge.

The group of pupils at Longhorsley St Helen’s C of E First School are among the thousands of children across the UK working to gain SongBird Survival’s Ruby Robin Award by learning more about birds and taking action to help them.

Activities include crafting DIY feeders for the school grounds, learning fun facts about birds and spending time outdoors spotting birds and listening to them.

The award was set-up by the SongBird Survival charity to inspire the next generation to help protect songbirds following a decline in numbers.

Longhorsley St Helen's C of E First School Eco-Committee members.

Mrs Hall, Eco-Committee lead, said: “This project has been an incredible start to the year and I am very proud of our Eco-Committee.

“The children have been very engaged and have shared their findings with their peers and teachers, taking ownership of their learning and responsibility for looking after our songbirds this winter.”

More than half of UK songbirds are threatened or already in decline. During the colder months, songbirds face issues with limited food supplies, scarce water sources and freezing temperatures.

Sue Morgan, chief executive of SongBird Survival, said: “It is fantastic to have Longhorsley St Helen’s C of E First School take part in our Ruby Robin Award to support their Eco-Committee to learn more about birds and how to help them this winter.

“Many of us love seeing and hearing songbirds in our gardens and green spaces, but winter is a tough time for them.”