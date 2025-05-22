A well-known airline has announced plans to open a three-aircraft base at Newcastle International Airport in March 2026 – creating around 130 direct jobs for pilots, crew and engineers and supporting around 1,200 UK jobs in total.

The base opening will enable easyJet to expand its network from Newcastle and serve an extensive catchment area across the North of England and Southern Scotland, helping to support vital UK connectivity outside of London.

easyJet already offers flights and holidays on eight routes from Newcastle International Airport to popular beach and city destinations Alicante, Amsterdam, Geneva, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, Paris, Bristol and Belfast, and a range of new routes and package holidays for next summer are set to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Kenton Jarvis, easyJet’s CEO, said: “The UK is an important market for easyJet and we are excited to be opening yet another UK base, in Newcastle, driven by the demand for our flights and package holidays.

Representatives of Newcastle Airport and easyJet, and regional politicians.

“This not only consolidates our position as the UK’s largest leisure airline, but will create many skilled jobs and provide critical connectivity for the region.”

The opening of an 11th UK base is part of easyJet’s strategy to take advantage of key growth opportunities across its network.

Nick Jones, chief executive at Newcastle International Airport, said: “This investment by easyJet will not only offer greater connectivity with the launch of new routes, but it will also deliver hundreds of thousands of additional low-cost seats and package holidays, a significant boost to the local economy by creatin g high-quality jobs and attract more inbound visitors to the region.”