Eastlea Primary has been granted Platinum status by Modeshift Stars, which recognises schools, businesses and other organisations which have shown excellence in supporting cycling, walking and other forms of sustainable and active travel.

To achieve the accreditation, the school delivered 40 sustainable travel or road safety initiatives and increased the number of pupils travelling to school by feet, bike or scooter by at least five per cent for four consecutive years.

Vicky Stafford, deputy head teacher, said: “We absolutely adore getting out and about as much as possible at Eastlea – it makes such a difference to students well-being and overall education.

Eastlea Primary School has managed to buy more bikes and helmets after receiving a grant from the council.

"Given the climate emergency, we are doing all we can to instil in children from a young age to do their bit.

“We launched our bike club for key stage two students a couple of years ago and it’s gone from strength to strength and inspired us to do even more, resulting in our Platinum accreditation. We were also successful in obtaining a grant from the council this year and have purchased more bikes and bike helmets to get even more students moving."

Northumberland County Council is trying to get more schools involved in sustainable travel by introducing the Big Northumberland Gear Change.

The aim is to get more people thinking twice before picking up their car keys, given that a third of all trips made in the county are less than 5km.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The switch aims to improve physical and mental health, while also helping the environment by reducing carbon emissions.