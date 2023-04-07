The book tells the story of two eight-year-old twins, Fred and Freda, who live in the north Northumberland town.

Their parents arrange an Easter Egg hunt to celebrate their birthdays, helped by animals that can be seen on buildings around the town – including Pogo the penguin, the Three Bears, and a rather grand swan who thinks she is a Dowager Duchess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The book is available from bookshops in Berwick and also at the Friends of Castle Parks Easter Bunny Hunt (see the www.friendsofcastleparks.org website for the events calendar), in Coronation Park (Tommy the Miller’s) tomorrow (Saturday) from 11am to noon.

The front cover of the book and Coronation Park.