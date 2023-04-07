News you can trust since 1854
Easter themed book now on sale and Easter Bunny Hunt in Berwick park

‘Easter Egg Hunting in Berwick-upon-Tweed’ by local writer Nick Jones has come out just in time for Easter.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 7th Apr 2023, 16:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 16:49 BST

The book tells the story of two eight-year-old twins, Fred and Freda, who live in the north Northumberland town.

Their parents arrange an Easter Egg hunt to celebrate their birthdays, helped by animals that can be seen on buildings around the town – including Pogo the penguin, the Three Bears, and a rather grand swan who thinks she is a Dowager Duchess.

The book is available from bookshops in Berwick and also at the Friends of Castle Parks Easter Bunny Hunt (see the www.friendsofcastleparks.org website for the events calendar), in Coronation Park (Tommy the Miller’s) tomorrow (Saturday) from 11am to noon.

The front cover of the book and Coronation Park.The front cover of the book and Coronation Park.
Nick writes a regular column about arts and culture in the area for Artwork Newspaper and has written for the Wilson’s Tales Project.

