Easter fair raises over £1,000 for Northumberland care centre

Residents and their families enjoy the Easter Fair at Holywell House Care Centre.

Staff, residents and their family and friends, came together at Holywell House Care Centre to enjoy an afternoon full of activities alongside some live entertainment from local singer, Alfie Dobson.

The home is planning to use the money raised to improve its outdoor space.

Julie McMurrough, the manager at Holywell House Care Centre, said: “It was absolutely wonderful to see families together again, enjoying the sunshine and entertainment.

“The smiles on everyone’s faces were clear to see and despite the restrictions care homes have faced for such a long time, we are so pleased to be able to organise important celebrations like our Easter fair again.

“We raised an incredible £1,224 which will be used to help renovate the patio area at our home so that residents can make the most of the outdoor space as the light nights and warmer weather set in.

"We’ve already received donations of picket fencing, a green house and new wooden garden bench which we’re hugely grateful for.

“Alfie sang some great classics that got everyone involved, singing and dancing, as we all appreciated enjoying one another’s company again.

"We are already looking forward to the next one!”