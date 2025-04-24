Easter event at Cresswell Pele Tower was a big hit

By Andrew Coulson
Published 24th Apr 2025, 13:06 BST
Cresswell Pele Tower was ‘invaded’ by Border Reivers on Easter Sunday.

The Easter Steel Bonnets event was a resounding success, drawing nearly 700 visitors who enjoyed a delightful day steeped in Tudor history.

This event not only showcased traditional skills of musketry and archery, but also provided plenty of fun. Visitors were captivated by the live demonstrations, where they witnessed the historical art of musket firing and the precision of archery.

Tales of the Border Reivers, exploits by infamous characters of the area, were narrated to a captive audience in the Tower. Children were keen to ask volunteers about the ‘White Lady’ and were treated to the ghostly story.

Outside the tower, Tudor-era foods were introduced to visitors.

The newly created Cresswell Pele Tower Living History group brought Tudor culture alive with their home-made costumes and rich storytelling. They chatted animatedly with guests about fabrics and clothing, making the historical context accessible and engaging.

The presence of the Barber Surgeon, who demonstrated the rather alarming surgical practices of the time, drew significant attention, with many fascinated by the historical medical techniques and barbaric-looking instruments.

For the more energetic, the Rat Hunt was an aptly named ‘scavenger hunt’ for the setting – where children and parents raced around in search of the knitted rodents and were rewarded with mini-eggs after successfully locating them all.

Other families took advantage of the beautiful Walled Garden and the dry weather, picnicking and enjoying quality time together amidst the cheerful atmosphere.

Checking out the stocks.

