Easter eggs donated to patients in Northumberland and North Tyneside
Receptionist Trudy Alexander at housebuilder Miller Homes, based in North Tyneside, organised an appeal across the business’ head office and construction sites to collect 333 chocolate eggs.
They have all been donated to Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s charity Bright Northumbria, based in Cramlington, which will hand them out to children and elderly patients on the wards, and to the trust’s child and adolescent mental health service.
Trudy said: “As a business, we support several charities across the region and everyone here is always happy to give their money, their skills or their time to help.
“No one likes to think of anyone being in hospital over Easter but perhaps the chocolate eggs will cheer them up a little and remind them that we are thinking of them.”
Ryan Lincoln, operations director for the North East at Miller Homes, said: “I would like to thank and congratulate all those who donated for such an egg-cellent effort.
“Miller Homes’ values are performance, pride, prospering, and people, and this act of kindness absolutely reflects that.
“I wish all those who gave eggs and those who will receive them a very happy Easter.”
Miller Homes recently opened applications for the first in two rounds of funding for 2024 from its regional community fund.
Groups, organisations, and good causes can apply for a share of £10,000, and the deadline is Wednesday, April 24.