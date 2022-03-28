Easter eggs donated to help sick children this Easter

RWO’s Emma Gibson (left) and Susan Jones, fundraising manager at The Children’s Foundation, with some of the eggs.

RWO is donating 100 easter eggs to The Children’s Foundation, based at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, to ensure children unfortunate enough to be poorly over the holidays will be able to enjoy a chocolate treat.

The kind-hearted donation comes as the company, which is based at offices in Seaton Burn, recognises it can be hard for poorly children away from families and home at Easter and has made the donation to support the charity.

The Children's Foundation is a North East children's charity, set up in 1990, which focuses on improving the health and well-being of local children and young people

It runs a number of special projects within child health establishments and the community, working to improve the lives of children by making serious stuff fun.

Ross Oakley, managing director of RWO, was delighted to help.

He said: “We wanted to give something to the children who have to be in hospital around Easter time.

"So, we are delighted to be able to help in this way and provide some during what must be a difficult time for them.”

Susan Jones, fundraising manager at The Children’s Foundation, said: “We’re thankful for such a generous treat for the children at the hospital at this time of year.