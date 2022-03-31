Easter eggs donated to Alnwick care home

Jim Thompson and Tom Stewart (back) with staff at Abbeyfield House.

It is one of the good causes being supported by the ‘Good Egg Partnership between Radio Northumberland, Bedlington charity Leading Link and Lodge Temperance Freemasons.

The partnership will distribute Easter eggs to special schools, food banks, care homes, veterans’ charities and youth centres and other good causes across the region.

The first batch of Easter Eggs were donated by Morrisons in Alnwick which were then presented to Abbeyfield House.

Tom Stewart and Margaret Kerr at Morrisons Alnwick.

Jim Thompson, chairman of Abbeyfield trustees, said: “It’s always special when other people think about our residents. The gift of a simple thing like a chocolate egg creates a nice feeling and helps rekindle memories of Easter’s past. We are very grateful to everyone for their kind donations.”

Radio Northumberland is advertising and coordinating the collection of eggs and Leading Link is helping to distribute them to families together with Lodge Temperance who are using their members to coordinate with care homes and schools.

Project organiser Tom Stewart said: “We’re aiming to distribute 3,000 eggs this year and each one will generate a smile for whoever gets one. We are very grateful to Morrisons for donating the first eggs and the many businesses and individuals who are giving cash to help us achieve our target.”

Keith Newman from Radio Northumberland, who is also a trustee for Leading Link, said: “It’s been wonderful visiting charities, care homes and good causes to see the good work they do.”