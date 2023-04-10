News you can trust since 1854
Easter bunnies dance around Seaton Vale estate in Ashington to entertain local children

Easter bunnies have been out and about on a housing estate in Ashington to entertain local children.

By Craig Buchan
Published 10th Apr 2023, 12:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 12:58 BST

Melanie Harrison and Katy Jarvis, who live on the Seaton Vale estate, donned bunny costumes and made their way around the area, handing out Easter eggs.

Melanie, 39, said: “It is a lot of fun. The smile on the children’s faces, it is absolutely magical for them.

“A lot of the children think we are actually the Easter bunnies.”

The Easter bunnies with one of the children living on the estate while doing their rounds.The Easter bunnies with one of the children living on the estate while doing their rounds.
The Easter bunnies with one of the children living on the estate while doing their rounds.
The event is becoming a tradition after the first hop around the neighbourhood during lockdown in 2020.

Melanie, who is a specialist public health nurse, said: “Normally the children in Seaton Vale always had their Easter egg hunt, but during Covid that could not happen.

“So I decided one day that I needed to dress up as a bunny and go bouncing around the estate for the children, just to give them a little bit of joy.”

Melanie recruited Katy to help and the event proved a big hit, and events are now hosted at other times of year as well.

Melanie (white) and Katy (pink) have started to make this an annual event.Melanie (white) and Katy (pink) have started to make this an annual event.
Melanie (white) and Katy (pink) have started to make this an annual event.

Melanie added: “I cannot see ever not doing this now, because children look for the bunnies.

People even come from off the estate to see the bunnies now, which is a privilege really. It is lovely to do that for the families on this estate.

“It is nice to bring cheer to the community and children during difficult times.

“We are trying to develop the events as much as we can to make them bigger and better, but sometimes it is just about keeping it simple and putting smiles on their faces, and the bunnies do that.”

