Earthmovers Award delight for Greener Berwick climate action group
Organised by Friends of the Earth and supported by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery, Earthmovers Awards are intended to ‘recognise the inspiring work of local environmental groups in their communities’.
Friends of the Earth held a Summer Action Gathering at the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art in Gateshead, where the presentation was made by their regional representative Carla Doran.
The vision and aims for Greener Berwick include the following: “We want to create positive environmental change through climate action.
“We network with other environmental groups and engage with local people, organisations and businesses in the fight to become net-zero.
“We share ideas and empower individuals and organisations in lobbying and identifying relevant local issues. We are not affiliated to any political party.”
