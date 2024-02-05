News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Earliest surviving envelope sent with a postage stamp, mailed to Northumberland in 1840, fails to sell at auction

A unique piece of postal history with a link to Northumberland has failed to sell at auction, despite a predicted price of nearly £2m.
By Craig Buchan
Published 5th Feb 2024, 16:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The item, a nineteenth century envelope posted from London to Bedlington Iron Works that is considered the world’s first use of a prepaid stamp, was under the hammer at Sotheby’s in New York last week but failed to find a buyer.

The historic envelope was mailed with a Penny Black, the first ever adhesive postage stamp, on May 2, 1840, the day after the stamps were first sold and four days before they officially entered public use.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was then turned inside out and reposted on May 4, this time making use of the fact that it was a Mulready envelope, a prepaid postage wrapper that also held a value of one penny.

The only combined Penny Black and Mulready cover known to exist, it had been expected to fetch between $1.5m and $2.5m.

Related topics:NorthumberlandSotheby'sNew YorkLondon