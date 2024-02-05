Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The item, a nineteenth century envelope posted from London to Bedlington Iron Works that is considered the world’s first use of a prepaid stamp, was under the hammer at Sotheby’s in New York last week but failed to find a buyer.

The historic envelope was mailed with a Penny Black, the first ever adhesive postage stamp, on May 2, 1840, the day after the stamps were first sold and four days before they officially entered public use.

It was then turned inside out and reposted on May 4, this time making use of the fact that it was a Mulready envelope, a prepaid postage wrapper that also held a value of one penny.