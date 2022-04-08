Dutch ship visits Berwick

The Flying Dutchman stops in Berwick. Words and picture by Alan Hughes.

Sailing from Ijmuiden in The Netherlands, she made the Port of Berwick her first stop before exploring Scotland’s coasts and islands. Her passengers disembarked to cross Berwick’s Old Bridge and explore Bridge Street, The Guildhall, Town Walls and churches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a day in port, the crew welcomed their guests back aboard and set sail for Inverness, followed by The Orkney Isles and down the West Coast of Scotland to Oban.