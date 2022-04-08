Dutch ship visits Berwick
The Flying Dutchman has revived Berwick’s historic links with Dutch sailing ships and contributing to its future as a maritime tourist destination.
Friday, 8th April 2022, 11:00 am
Sailing from Ijmuiden in The Netherlands, she made the Port of Berwick her first stop before exploring Scotland’s coasts and islands. Her passengers disembarked to cross Berwick’s Old Bridge and explore Bridge Street, The Guildhall, Town Walls and churches.
After a day in port, the crew welcomed their guests back aboard and set sail for Inverness, followed by The Orkney Isles and down the West Coast of Scotland to Oban.
For more about the Port of Berwick, go to https://portofberwick.co.uk