Organisers, the Durham Miners Association (DMA), have announced that redevelopment of Durham city’s bus station and the need for services to be diverted means the parade will no longer take in North Road.

After consultation between the DMA, County Council and Durham Constabulary, a new route has been found along Framwelgate Waterside, before moving up onto the bottom of North Road and then on to Framwelgate Bridge.

From this point, the route will remain the same as in previous years. The change will only apply to those groups who would normally parade on North Road and these groups have also been asked to park at Sidegate car park.

The Durham Miners Gala parade will take a different route this year. Photograph: Rich Kenworthy

DMA Secretary Alan Mardghum said: “The thanks of the DMA goes to everyone at Durham County Council and Durham Police who has worked with us to find a safe and effective solution.

“We are also grateful to our wonderful banner groups and trade union partners for all their patience and support.

“I urge everyone who is joining us on the day, either as participants or spectators, to co-operate with the new arrangements and all our staff and partners working on the day. Together, we can ensure a successful return for the Gala.”

The DMA have said that to “ensure this new route is safe”, rolling road closures will be in place which will be staffed by traffic management officers. The city centre itself will be closed to traffic from 5am.

Packed streets at the last Gala to be held in Durham city in 2019. Photograph: Rich Kenworthy

The iconic regional event will return on Saturday July 9 and and visitors are encouraged to use the three large park and ride facilities at Sniperley, Howlands Farm and Belmont. Coaches will be able to park at Sidegate car park or Belmont park and ride.

For those who wish to stay overnight, the official Gala campsite is available at Houghall Campus, just a short walk from the festivities.

The DMA also stressed that Redhills Durham Miners Hall is closed for refurbishment and cannot be used as a meeting point for any groups.

More information can be found on the Durham Miner’s Gala website.