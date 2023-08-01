As they did in 2020 and 2022, the duo will be walking 26.2 miles, 21 laps, around the walls in aid of good causes.

The fundraiser this year on Sunday, August 27 will be for the Berwick and District Cancer Support Group, more familiarly known as Berwick Cancer Cars, and the Baby Austin-Edward Appeal Fund.

Derek, who lives in Highcliffe, Spittal, said: “Berwick Cancer Cars is run by a team of dedicated volunteers and has been proudly helping people in our community for over 30 years.

Stewart Brown and Derek Morton pictured during their 2020 marathon walk, and Austin-Edward.

“The parents of Austin-Edward, who live in Berwick, are raising money for their son – who was born early on May 2, 2023, via an emergency C-section after it was identified that he had become extremely distressed.

“Following his birth, he required 12 days of breathing support and his parents went on to have an eight-week stay in hospital with him, where it identified via cranial ultrasound that he had sustained brain damage.

“He was diagnosed with grade 3 bilateral cystic periventricular leukomalacia (the second most severe form). Essentially, he has holes in his brain on both sides.

“They were told Austin-Edward will have cerebral palsy and the likelihood is that it will be moderate to severe with motor and learning difficulties.

“His parents have obviously gone on to do extensive research into his condition and want to do everything absolutely possible in their power to give him the best possible outcome.

“We know that early intervention is key for children like him and will give him the best chance to maybe be able to crawl/walk/talk in the future.

“However, the NHS, which we are very lucky to have, is limited on what it can offer.

“Any donation, no matter how large or small, will be appreciated. The money raised will be split 50/50.

“We will start at 6am and finish at approximately 4pm. You can join us anywhere on the walls when you see us.”

Berwick and District Cancer Support Group volunteers provide free transport to those with a cancer diagnosis living in Berwick and surrounding villages to enable them to reach their cancer-related appointments to both regional hospitals and for specialist cancer treatment further afield.