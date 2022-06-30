Duo's second marathon effort in Berwick for good causes

Stewart Brown and Derek Morton pictured during their 2020 marathon walk around Berwick's Elizabethan walls.

As they did in 2020, the duo will will be walking 26.2-miles, 21 laps, around the walls in aid of good causes.

The walk two years ago was for wards in the Great North Children's Hospital at the RVI in Newcastle, which brought in more than £2,000, and the fundraiser on Sunday, July 31, is for the appeal on behalf of Ryan Renton and the Berwick and District Cancer Support Group, known as Berwick's Cancer Cars.

Derek, who lives in Highcliffe, Spittal, said: “This is my last ever charity event – I started fundraising for good causes when I took part in the 1982 Great North Run.

“After 40 years, it will be nice to finish doing this fundraiser for two very worthy local causes with my good friend Stewart Brown The money raised will be split 50/50.”

Ryan, 26, was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia back in 2015 when he was just 19. After a gruelling spell of treatment he went into remission, but was informed three years later that his cancer had returned.

Following a final treatment attempt just before Christmas, Ryan, his family and loved ones found out that his lymphoma had relapsed again. This meant they needed to look abroad for trials that could make a long-term difference and options were identified in the USA, Spain and Israel.

An online fundraising page was set up by his girlfriend Beth Drummond and various events and activities have already taken place to add to the donations. The current total is around £164,000.

In the meantime, Ryan is part of a clinical trial in Leeds that has helped to manage his condition and yesterday (Wednesday) he was due to see a doctor at the The Christie in Manchester, one of Europe's leading cancer centres.

Berwick’s Cancer Cars provide free transport to those with a cancer diagnosis living in Berwick and surrounding villages to enable them to reach their cancer-related appointments to both regional hospitals and for specialist cancer treatment further afield.