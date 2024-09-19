Duo from Northumberland Scouts take part in historic investiture of the new Chief Scout
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
During his time in the role, adventurer and TV presenter Dwayne Fields aims to inspire even more young people and adult volunteers to join from all backgrounds.
The handover took place at Scout Park in North East London, where he spent time in Cub Scouts as a child.
Laura said: “It was such an honour to be a part of such a historic moment. It is crazy to think I was personally there at the new Chief Scout handover.
“I am already such a big fan of Dwayne and really inspired by his vision for the future – and this investiture has made me even more excited to continue my own journey in scouting.
“It was really special and bonding with all the other scouts and making friends from across the country has made it even better.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.