Liam Walsh and Laura Humphries from Northumberland Scouts were among the handful of scouts from across the UK present at the historic investiture of the new Chief Scout.

During his time in the role, adventurer and TV presenter Dwayne Fields aims to inspire even more young people and adult volunteers to join from all backgrounds.

The handover took place at Scout Park in North East London, where he spent time in Cub Scouts as a child.

Laura said: “It was such an honour to be a part of such a historic moment. It is crazy to think I was personally there at the new Chief Scout handover.

Picture includes new Chief Scout Dwayne Fields, second from left, Laura Humphries, second from right, and Liam Walsh, far right.

“I am already such a big fan of Dwayne and really inspired by his vision for the future – and this investiture has made me even more excited to continue my own journey in scouting.

“It was really special and bonding with all the other scouts and making friends from across the country has made it even better.”