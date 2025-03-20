Two Morpeth men have completed an extraordinary 24-hour endurance run around Druridge Bay Country Park to raise money for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) suicide prevention charity.

The duo, who have been training for months, ran non-stop from 9am on March 16 to 9am the following day, covering an impressive 135km (84 miles) with no sleep.

The cause is close to both Paul and Logan’s hearts as they have experienced the positive impact that running has had on their mental health journeys.

Logan said: “Knowing how much help and support the charity provides to people with mental health issues kept us going through the night, especially in those tough early hours when we were at our most tired.”

Logan and Paul had many supporters during the 24 hours.

They were supported throughout by an onsite crew providing medical assistance and refreshments, along with a large group of local runners and supporters from the Process Driven Fitness gym.

Participants joined them for 3.5km laps around the park’s lake, pushing their own limits and setting new personal records.

Paul said: “We couldn’t have done this without the amazing support from the local running community.

“It was incredible to see people turning up with food, snacks and encouragement, and it was fantastic to see so many people smash their personal goals.”

In a show of solidarity, Leodhais Macpherson (@ncl_to_nyc), a North Tyneside runner undertaking the incredible challenge of running from Newcastle to New York City to raise money for local mental health charity ‘If U care share’, also joined the event.

Those providing snacks to fuel the runners included doughnut company Deep North.

People can still make a donation to Logan and Paul at www.justgiving.com/page/hsr24-50-01

The duo are the founders of Heart and Soul Racing, a company established earlier this year to promote trail running in Northumberland, with a recent turnout of more than 80 participants at an event held at Cresswell Beach.

Looking ahead, Heart and Soul Racing is hosting the Heart and Soul Fitness Festival from August 1 to 4 this year at Druridge Bay Country Park.

The festival will feature a variety of fitness challenges and there will also be keynote speakers, live music, food vendors, and family-friendly activities. It is open to individuals and teams of all fitness levels.

For more information and ticket sales, go to www.heartandsoulracing.com/pages/heart-and-soul-fest