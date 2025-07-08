The Duke’s Challenge charity event held at Alnwick has raised £685,000 for the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT).

Hosted by the Duke of Northumberland within the historical ruins of Hulne Abbey on the Alnwick Estate, the event was attended by around 170 guests.

They enjoyed clay shooting in the morning, followed by a drinks reception, three-course game-themed lunch and a live auction.

Non-shooting guests were treated to a private guided tour of Alnwick Castle and Floral Workshop by Glenn Shaw of Claridge’s Flower School.

Guests for the Duke's Challenge gathered at Hulne Abbey on the Alnwick estate where the Duke of Northumberland hosted the event.

For nearly 100 years, the independent wildlife research charity has worked closely with UK land managers, famers, gamekeepers and estates, offering these ‘working conservationists’ science-based support and advice to enable them to improve wildlife habitats, restore biodiversity and enhance the British countryside.

Earl Percy, chair of the committee for the 2025 Duke’s Challenge, said: “Having attended the inaugural event at Sandringham, my father and I were inspired to take on the challenge to make this an unforgettable day and do our bit to help the GWCT continue their work.”

“Through science and sound advice, the GWCT helps farmers, land managers and conservationists across the UK succeed in their mission – not just to preserve, but also to enhance the great British countryside.

“No conservation organisation does more to preserve our landscape, our wildlife and our way of life.”

A range of projects have seen the grounds of the Duke’s estate transformed into a wildlife haven, managed and improved to create a place for nature to thrive in a working rural landscape.

A live auction, silent auction and raffle, all with eye-catching prizes, contributed to the record-breaking total.

Nick von Westenholz, CEO of GWCT, said: “I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Earl Percy, who could not have been more dynamic and effective in his role as committee chair, and the Duke of Northumberland, for so generously hosting the day in the grounds of their beautiful home.

“The passion they both share for conservation, and their efforts to preserve our rural landscape and way of life, are clear to see.

“Alnwick is a working rural landscape where wildlife thrives alongside farming, moorland is carefully managed to support an abundance of species and the River Aln, which flows through the estate, is home to both wild salmon and sea trout.”