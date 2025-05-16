Six North East families have been listed in the Sunday Times Rich List, including the Duke of Northumberland and his family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Alnwick-based Percy family are the fifth richest in the North East – and 269th nationally – with an estimated wealth of £517m, up £8m on last year.

The North East rich list is topped by Teesside based businessmen Alastair and Michael Powell who made their fortune from their Cleveland Cable Company, the UK’s biggest electric cable supplier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brothers have a fortune worth £701m, down from £794m in 2025, and placing them 219th nationally.

The Duke of Northumberland unveiling a plaque in Alnwick last year. Picture: Jane Coltman

Second in the North East is Dame Irene Hays whose business Hays Travel has its headquarters in Sunderland. With a family fortune of £591m, Dame Irene and her family have seen their wealth increase by £191m in the last year, putting them 250th nationally.

Able UK's Peter Stephenson and his family ranks joint second in the region - also with an estimated wealth of £591m, up £15m from last year and placing the Stephensons 253rd nationally. The green energy company is based in Stockton-on-Tees.

Dame Margaret and Helen Barbour are fourth on the North East rich list with a wealth of £580m, an increase of £43m. The popular high-end clothing brand has its manufacturing factory based in South Shields. The Barbour family fortune places them 253rd in the national rich list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sixth on the region’s rich list is Mark Fenwick and his family who are the retail family behind the Fenwick brand and the renowned Fenwick’s department store in Newcastle.

The Fenwick’s have a family fortune of £491m, down £35m from last year and giving the family a national rank of 279th place.

The Sunday Times Rich List compiles the 350 richest people and families in the UK.

This year’s list together hold combined wealth of £772.8 billion - 3 per cent down on last year. Sir Elton John, Lord Lloyd-Webber, Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Sir Lewis Hamilton all appear in the annual list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Watts, compiler of the Sunday Times Rich List, said: “The Sunday Times Rich List is changing. Our billionaire count is down and the combined wealth of those who feature in our research is falling. We are also finding fewer of the world’s super rich are coming to live in the UK.

“This year we were also struck by the strength of criticism for Rachel Reeves’s Treasury. We expected the abolition of non-dom status would anger affluent people from overseas. But homegrown young tech entrepreneurs and those running centuries-old family firms are also warning of serious consequences to a range of tax changes unveiled in last October’s budget.

“Our research continues to find a wide variety of self-made entrepreneurs building fortunes not just from artificial intelligence, video games and new technologies but also mundane, everyday items such as makeup, radiators and jogging bottoms. We know many of our readers find these people and their stories inspiring - especially the many who had tough starts or setbacks to their lives and careers.”

The Sunday Times Rich List is online now and will be in the paper this Sunday, May 18.