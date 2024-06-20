Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sparkle, a working Foxhound from the Percy Hunt, is on her way to Crufts 2025 after winning the Foxhound class at the Border Union Agricultural Society Show in Kelso.

The three year-old female hound, owned by His Grace The Duke of Northumberland, then went on to win Reserve Champion in the Hound class.

The Border Union Dog Show is a qualifying event for the nation’s largest dog show, Crufts, which means Sparkle will be automatically entered for the event.

Robert McCarthy, the Huntsman at the Percy, said: “We are absolutely delighted by this win and I am pleased that Sparkle performed so brilliantly on the day despite the crowds.

Robert McCarthy with Sparkle at the Border Union Show, Kelso.

“Foxhounds are a wonderful breed, very intelligent, gentle, and obedient.

"Sparkle is used for trail-hunting, which replaced fox hunting in 2005 and involves following an artificial scent across our traditional hunting country.

"Sparkle is a wonderful hound who always tries her best and we have high hopes for her at Crufts next February.”

The Percy Hunt traces its origins back to the late 19th century. It is a member of the British Hound Sports Association, which aims to preserve, protect, and promote the future of hunting with hounds.

The BHSA supports trail hunting, in full compliance with the Hunting Act, and promotes the welfare and conservation of all hound breeds. No live animal is pursued during a trail hunt.