Northumberland Estates has donated £20,000 to Alnwick Town Junior Football Club to support essential upgrades at the club’s ground.

The investment by the Duke of Northumberland’s development company aims to enhance facilities for players, staff, and fans, improving the overall matchday experience and strengthening community ties.

The funds will be used for several key enhancements, including pitch improvements, the addition of dugouts, and the installation of a Crowd Control Barrier. These upgrades are vital as the club strives to raise its standards and ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone involved.

A spokesperson for Northumberland Estates said: “We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with Alnwick Town Junior Football Club and contribute to its future.

Northumberland Estates Sawmill is a kit sponsor.

"Football plays a crucial role in our community, bringing people together and promoting healthy activities for all ages. We hope that these improvements to the facilities will help towards the club's continued success.”

Louise Jones from Alnwick Town Junior Football Club said: “We are incredibly thankful for Northumberland Estates’ support. This contribution will significantly enhance our facilities and enable the women’s team to continue competing at a high level.”

Upgrades are already in progress, with the club targeting their completion in the coming weeks.

Located at its Greensfield site, the club facilities include a 3G pitch and a modern clubhouse that serves both its members and the wider community. Currently, 22 teams are active within Alnwick Town Junior Football Club.