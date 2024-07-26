Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new plaque has been unveiled at the Duke's Memorial Cottages in Alnwick’s Pottergate after the original inscription had weathered to such a degree that it was illegible.

The unveiling ceremony on Friday was carried out by Ralph Percy, the 12th Duke of Northumberland, nephew of the 9th Duke to whom the plaque is dedicated.

Addressing onlookers, the Duke said: “On 7th May 1949 my father stood here to unveil this plaque when the ghastly memory of war and sacrifice was still extremely raw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"His elder brother, George, had been killed in his prime, nine years earlier, fighting against overwhelming odds in Belgium but, as my father stated in his speech, that is only one story of many similar in which the sons of Alnwick fought nobly and died bravely on far off battlefields or as prisoners in a foreign land.

The new Pottergate plaque and invited guests. Picture: Jane Coltman

“These cottages were built as a fitting memorial to these men as something which, to that wartime generation, contained within it the promise of continuing life, and in the 75 years since the unveiling, generations of children have grown up in these houses hopefully fulfilling the wish of my father and all involved in the original project, that those children and all the children of Alnwick would forever remember, with gratitude, the example of these soldiers.”

His Grace added: “Thanks to Chrissy Watson, one of the cottage residents, its deterioration was flagged up and work has been carried out under the auspices of Robin Smeaton to replace it.

“Jo Crossland from Berwick has carved this plaque beautifully and it has been installed, free of charge, by Historic Property Restoration Ltd who have been working on various projects at the castle for many years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funding was provided by Northumberland Estates CSR Community Fund with financial support from Cllr Gordon Castle via his County Council Members Local Improvement Scheme fund.

The Duke of Northumberland unveils the new plaque. Picture: Jane Coltman