Mayor Geoff Watson revealed the news at a meeting of Alnwick Town Council.

He said: “This was an initiative from The Duke of Northumberland to strengthen the communication between businesses in the town and the castle.

"The Duke and his son George, Earl Percy, are very keen to reinforce the relationship between Northumberland Estates and local organisations and I hope this event is just the first of many.”

The Duke of Northumberland; George, Earl Percy; Alnwick Mayor Councillor Geoff Watson and Councillor Glen Sanderson; Leader of Northumberland County Council, at the networking event in Alnwick Castle. Picture: Alnwick Town Council.

Cllr Watson also gave a report outlining his civic duties over the last few weeks.

These included an invitation to the opening of the new laboratory at Quotient Sciences in Alnwick.

He also attended the annual general meeting of the Alnwick branch of the Royal British Legion and its Christmas dinner at Alnwick Golf Club.