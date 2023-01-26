Duke of Northumberland hosts community networking event at Alnwick Castle
A community networking event has been held at Alnwick Castle.
Mayor Geoff Watson revealed the news at a meeting of Alnwick Town Council.
He said: “This was an initiative from The Duke of Northumberland to strengthen the communication between businesses in the town and the castle.
"The Duke and his son George, Earl Percy, are very keen to reinforce the relationship between Northumberland Estates and local organisations and I hope this event is just the first of many.”
Cllr Watson also gave a report outlining his civic duties over the last few weeks.
These included an invitation to the opening of the new laboratory at Quotient Sciences in Alnwick.
He also attended the annual general meeting of the Alnwick branch of the Royal British Legion and its Christmas dinner at Alnwick Golf Club.
He hosted the Mayor’s carol service in St Michael’s Church and in January attended the retail and town centre advisory group zoom meeting chaired by Cllr Martin Harrington.