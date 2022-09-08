Her Majestjy passed away at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96.

The Duke and Duchess, in a statement, said: “It is with deep sorrow that we have learnt of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Much loved and respected throughout the world, Her Majesty dedicated her life to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth for 70 years. She will be remembered for her warmth, dedication and spirit, a dependable figure in an ever-changing world.

The Duke and Duchess of Northumberland. Picture: Jane Coltman Photography

"Throughout her remarkable reign, she became the nation’s last constant, a symbol of stability and optimism rooted in a sense of belonging together as members of a global community. As our longest-serving monarch, she touched the lives of people throughout the world and was admired for her sense of duty, dignity and decency.