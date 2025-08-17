Duke and Duchess of Northumberland join VJ Day 80 service in Alnwick

By Ian Smith
Published 17th Aug 2025, 19:59 BST
The Duke and Duchess of Northumberland were among the guests at a VJ Day 80th Anniversary Service of Commemoration at St Michael’s Church in Alnwick.

The event was organised by Sarah Henderson from the Alnwick Branch of the Royal British Legion. Sarah gave a personal reflection during the service, recounting her late grandfather’s experiences and memories of being held as prisoner of war.

The service was attended by members of the Royal Northumberland Fusiliers, with whom Sarah’s grandfather William (Bill) Redpath, served.

Representatives from RAF Boulmer were also at the service, along with Deputy Alnwick Town Mayor John Humphries.

An address was given by Rev Christian Mitchell who accepted the Fusiliers Standard.

A ceremony marking VJ Day and the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two was also held on Friday.

All pictures by Jane Coltman Photography

Sarah Henderson with the Deputy Mayor of Alnwick John Humphries and Mrs Humphries.

1. Alnwick VJ Day

Sarah Henderson with the Deputy Mayor of Alnwick John Humphries and Mrs Humphries. Photo: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council

Wearing their medals with pride.

2. Alnwick VJ Day service

Wearing their medals with pride. Photo: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council

The Duke and Duchess of Northumberland arrive.

3. Alnwick VJ Day

The Duke and Duchess of Northumberland arrive. Photo: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council

The Duke and Duchess of Northumberland chat to Major Alan Wall before the service.

4. Alnwick VJ Day

The Duke and Duchess of Northumberland chat to Major Alan Wall before the service. Photo: Jane Coltman

