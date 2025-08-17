The event was organised by Sarah Henderson from the Alnwick Branch of the Royal British Legion. Sarah gave a personal reflection during the service, recounting her late grandfather’s experiences and memories of being held as prisoner of war.

The service was attended by members of the Royal Northumberland Fusiliers, with whom Sarah’s grandfather William (Bill) Redpath, served.

Representatives from RAF Boulmer were also at the service, along with Deputy Alnwick Town Mayor John Humphries.

An address was given by Rev Christian Mitchell who accepted the Fusiliers Standard.

A ceremony marking VJ Day and the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two was also held on Friday.

All pictures by Jane Coltman Photography

1 . Alnwick VJ Day Sarah Henderson with the Deputy Mayor of Alnwick John Humphries and Mrs Humphries. Photo: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council

2 . Alnwick VJ Day service Wearing their medals with pride. Photo: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council

3 . Alnwick VJ Day The Duke and Duchess of Northumberland arrive. Photo: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council

4 . Alnwick VJ Day The Duke and Duchess of Northumberland chat to Major Alan Wall before the service. Photo: Jane Coltman