Duchess's High School smash fundraising goal raising over £9k in one week
BOOST hoped to raise £4,000 from December 3-10 with the aim of doubling donations as part of the Big Give Christmas Challenge.
The charity supports Duchess’s Community High School (DCHS) by providing mental well-being activities and counselling to students who need it most and all money raised will go towards these services by providing activities and important resources to the school.
In one week, they raised £4,360 and turned this into £8,360 with a little Big Give magic. With the added bonus of gift aid, the total raised came to £9,208.
Katherine Williams, Chair of BOOST said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to every who supported us. An estimated 20% of children aged 8-16 have mental health condition and services to support this out of school are simply not available.
"We are so grateful to our community for pulling together so that BOOST can help the students with most complex or urgent needs.”
James Wilson, co-Headteacher at DCHS, previously said: "BOOST plays a significant role in supporting our most vulnerable students, whether that be through the hardship fund or by offering up opportunities that wouldn't otherwise be afforded to them.
“What BOOST does is to give everyone an equal playing field - removing barriers to learning and giving every student the chance to achieve. Ultimately school funds are school funds and everyone knows they're a bit stretched, by working with Boost we can provide additional opportunities that would normally not be possible in school.”
