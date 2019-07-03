World Cup stars and former Duchess's pupils Lucy Bronze and Lucy Staniforth during their Sunderland days

Both are former pupils of Duchess’s Community High School in Alnwick and they both featured in England’s 2-1 semi-final defeat to tournament favourites USA in Lyon, watched by millions of television viewers around the world.

The pair have served as an inspiration to the school’s current pupils, as well as to countless youngsters around the country.

Duchess's Community High School in Alnwick. Where it all began for the England pair.

England coach Phil Neville last week described Lucy Bronze as ‘the best player in the world. Without a shadow of a doubt.’

Despite the defeat in France, the school is glowing with pride at the achievements of their former students.

Denise Drummond, head of sixth form at the school said she knows Lucy Bronze well and is delighted with the progress of the full-back.

Mrs Drummond said: “As Lucy's PE teacher and neighbour I have had the privilege of seeing her grow and mature over a number of years.

“She is truly a remarkable athlete and could have been an international in any sport she put her mind to. In my opinion football is lucky to have her.

“Even as a Scot, it is great to support England and Lucy in particular.

“Her competitive nature and drive to succeed were supported by fantastically supportive parents. She has a very talented little sister, Sophie, who is a fine athlete in her own right specialising in multi-events. She has just completed a sports degree at Salford University.

“Lets hope Lucy and the other players get the recognition they deserve, and that the legacy they have set up continues into next year’s Olympics as team GB, as well as the Euros in two years time, which will be held in England.

“Lucy Staniforth also attended Duchess's and they supported and challenged each other to keep striving for that success they deserve.”