Duchess presents medals to dedicated Northumberland residents

Lucinda Porter surrounded by friends, receives her British Empire Medal from the Duchess of Northumberland.

The recipients were awarded their medals at a special investiture ceremony at Alnwick Castle by the Duchess of Northumberland, in her capacity as the Queen's Lord Lieutenant for the county.

Lucinda Porter from Ponteland received a British Empire Medal, having given over 50 years of active voluntary service to girl guiding.

Wing Commander David Middleton from Morpeth was awarded the Queen’s Volunteer Reserves Medal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wing Commander David Middleton from Morpeth has been awarded the Queen’s Volunteer Reserves Medal.

Denise Yates from Berwick was given an MBE. She has been inspirational at transforming the way society view children with special educational needs who are seen as gifted.

The Duchess said: “All three recipients have given their time selflessly and worked tirelessly and enthusiastically to better the lives of others.

“I am delighted to present them with the medals they so very much deserve.”

Lucinda has been a Ranger, Young Leader, Assistant Guider and, more recently, a Senior Leader. She is also an avid fundraiser, helping to raise money to maximise the opportunities available to the guides and giving the girls life experience and practical experience that will benefit them throughout their lives.

Denise Yates from Berwick has been awarded an MBE.

Thirty years ago, she became District Commissioner for Ponteland Guides and she currently holds the position of Division Badge Secretary.

Over the years, Lucinda has helped more than 1,000 girls despite her own lifelong physical disabilities that have left her wheelchair bound.

Her strong character, enthusiasm and dedication has enabled her to overcome many challenges in order to help others.

Now in the RAF, but originally in the Army, David’s career of 35 years has been devoted to developing the Army Reserve and galvanising its links with the North East community.

Alongside his Army Reserve career, he also holds a senior post at the Department for Works and Pensions. This experience has afforded him a unique insight into a range of welfare and social issues that he has translated to great effect in his military services.

He is also an active member of the North of England Reserve Forces and Cadets Association.

Denise was the chief executive of Potential Plus UK from 2007 to 2017 and has been a trustee of The Potential Plus since 2013.

High learning potential children often have a learning disability such as autism or social and behavioural issues, which means it can be difficult for many parents to get the right support.

Through her diplomacy skills, Denise brought together organisations such as Mensa and the International Gateway for Gifted Youth to ensure they had a positive impact on this cohort of young learners.

She recognised the education system was failing some of the brightest learners, so worked tirelessly with education leaders to encourage them to include these children rather than use external providers. She also opened a telephone line to ensure families could access essential information.