Duchess presents King's Award to volunteers from Northumberland Log Bank
The Duchess of Northumberland, in her capacity as Lord-Lieutenant of Northumberland, presented the award at Alnwick Castle.
The Northumberland Log Bank, which has been operating since June 2019, delivers wood fuel for free to those in financial difficulties, poor health, advanced age or living in rural isolation.
A team of 20 dedicated volunteers work long hours in all weathers to collect the wood which is donated by individuals, farms and estates.
It is taken to one of five log banks, processed into firewood and delivered to those in need.
The volunteers also provide important social interaction with those receiving the logs.
Created in 2002 to celebrate the Queen’s Golden Jubilee, the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service recognised outstanding work by volunteer groups.
King Charles III has continued with the award which has been renamed The King’s Award for Voluntary Service.
The award was also presented to Berwick Junior Youth Development Trust (Berwick Rangers Juniors) and Seaton Sluice Community Centre.
The Duchess of Northumberland said: “The work of the volunteers within these three charities has made a significant and valuable difference to the lives of others.
“The King’s Award gives national recognition to extraordinary acts of voluntary service and is only given out in exceptional circumstances.
“These volunteers are extremely passionate about what they do, and their hard work and dedication is an inspiration to us all. These commendations are so very well deserved, and I am pleased to see them gain the recognition they so rightfully warrant.”