News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Duchess presents King's Award to volunteers from Northumberland Log Bank

Volunteers from Northumberland Log Bank have been presented with the prestigious King’s Award for their service to the community.
By Ian Smith
Published 9th Feb 2024, 10:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Duchess of Northumberland, in her capacity as Lord-Lieutenant of Northumberland, presented the award at Alnwick Castle.

The Northumberland Log Bank, which has been operating since June 2019, delivers wood fuel for free to those in financial difficulties, poor health, advanced age or living in rural isolation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A team of 20 dedicated volunteers work long hours in all weathers to collect the wood which is donated by individuals, farms and estates.

Most Popular
The Duchess of Northumberland with representatives of Northumberland Log Bank.The Duchess of Northumberland with representatives of Northumberland Log Bank.
The Duchess of Northumberland with representatives of Northumberland Log Bank.

It is taken to one of five log banks, processed into firewood and delivered to those in need.

The volunteers also provide important social interaction with those receiving the logs.

Created in 2002 to celebrate the Queen’s Golden Jubilee, the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service recognised outstanding work by volunteer groups.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

King Charles III has continued with the award which has been renamed The King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The award was also presented to Berwick Junior Youth Development Trust (Berwick Rangers Juniors) and Seaton Sluice Community Centre.

The Duchess of Northumberland said: “The work of the volunteers within these three charities has made a significant and valuable difference to the lives of others.

“The King’s Award gives national recognition to extraordinary acts of voluntary service and is only given out in exceptional circumstances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“These volunteers are extremely passionate about what they do, and their hard work and dedication is an inspiration to us all. These commendations are so very well deserved, and I am pleased to see them gain the recognition they so rightfully warrant.”

Related topics:DuchessCharles IIINorthumberlandQueen