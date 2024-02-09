Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Duchess of Northumberland, in her capacity as Lord-Lieutenant of Northumberland, presented the award at Alnwick Castle.

The Northumberland Log Bank, which has been operating since June 2019, delivers wood fuel for free to those in financial difficulties, poor health, advanced age or living in rural isolation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A team of 20 dedicated volunteers work long hours in all weathers to collect the wood which is donated by individuals, farms and estates.

The Duchess of Northumberland with representatives of Northumberland Log Bank.

It is taken to one of five log banks, processed into firewood and delivered to those in need.

The volunteers also provide important social interaction with those receiving the logs.

Created in 2002 to celebrate the Queen’s Golden Jubilee, the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service recognised outstanding work by volunteer groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King Charles III has continued with the award which has been renamed The King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The award was also presented to Berwick Junior Youth Development Trust (Berwick Rangers Juniors) and Seaton Sluice Community Centre.

The Duchess of Northumberland said: “The work of the volunteers within these three charities has made a significant and valuable difference to the lives of others.

“The King’s Award gives national recognition to extraordinary acts of voluntary service and is only given out in exceptional circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad