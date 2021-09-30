Wing Commander Henry Cummins, Deputy Lieutenant of Northumberland.

Wing Commander Henry Cummins, from Craster, will support and assist the Duchess of Northumberland in her position as Lord-Lieutenant – the Queen’s official representative for the county.

He has served in The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards and the Royal Air Force for more than 32 years, the last five of which were in the Reserves at RAF Boulmer’s Base Support Group and at RAF Leeming’s 607 Squadron.

Henry served in the Gulf, Iraq and Balkan wars and last year was awarded the US Bronze Star Medal for meritorious combat service in Afghanistan, where he was Deputy Chief of Staff for the NATO Special Operations Command. He has previously taught at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and at the UK Joint Staff College.

He joins the existing group of highly committed and hugely capable deputy lieutenants to serve the residents of Northumberland. They must live within the county, or within seven miles of the boundary, and they usually retain the honorary appointment until the retirement age of 75.

The Duchess said: “Henry has a wealth of military experience, as well as substantial local knowledge. I know he will, alongside his fellow deputies, bring his usual enthusiasm and energy to the role and support the Lieutenancy initiatives wherever he can.