A new dementia-friendly garden in Cramlington is to be opened by the Duchess of Northumberland.

Cramlington Town Council invited Natasha McEwen Garden Design to plan a garden designed to meet the needs of those living with dementia by offering a tranquil outdoor area to enjoy nature and relax in.

The finishing touches are now underway in preparation for the official opening of Coronation Park Garden on Monday, May 19 at 11am at the site which was formerly the playing field for Parkside School.

Cramlington Town Council’s Deputy Town Clerk (Community) Maggie Martin said: “I’m delighted with the look of this new beautiful and calming space; it will be a superb addition to the town and all residents are welcome to use it but we know it is a safe space for those living with dementia and their friends and families.

Coronation Park Garden is nearing completion.

"Features such as level paths, comfortable seating and a variety of plants with different textures, colours and smells are included in this vibrant space. It’s also a great way for Cramlington to mark the national campaign Dementia Action Week.”

Cramlington Town Council’s Deputy Town Clerk (Services) Adam Harvey added: “Our vision has been made a reality thanks to funding from the previous government’s Community Ownership Fund, Northumberland County Council and of course Cramlington Town Council. Our Operations Team will maintain the space from now on.

“The dementia-friendly garden is Phase 1 of our plans for the former playing field now known as Coronation Park. We have started planning Phase 2 which will include community-led projects and is connected to the Cramlington Voluntary Youth Project building which we are currently extending.”