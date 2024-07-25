Watch more of our videos on Shots!

King Charles III has recognised the Duchess of Northumberland’s distinguished personal service as the former Lord-Lieutenant.

As the monarch’s representative for over 15 years, Her Grace carried out valuable work to thank and shine a spotlight on thousands of the county’s inspirational volunteers and welfare organisations.

The Dame Commander of the Royal Victorian Order was established in 1896 by Queen Victoria. It recognises distinguished personal service to the monarch, members of the royal family, or to any viceroy or senior representative of the monarch.

The Duchess, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to have been awarded this honour by His Majesty The King. During the past 15 years when I served as Northumberland’s first female Lord-Lieutenant it was a huge privilege to welcome many members of the Royal Family to our wonderful county and to introduce them to individuals and communities who had worked tirelessly for the benefit of others.

Jane, Duchess of Northumberland and the then Prince Charles at Alnwick Garden in 2015.

“I made the hard decision to step down as Lord-Lieutenant earlier this year because I had an opportunity to develop Lilidorei internationally and I simply didn’t have the time needed to commit to the job. I remain actively involved in Northumberland life, its charities and our communities and this will continue as a priority.”