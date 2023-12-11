Dedicated staff at an Alnwick care home have been recognised for their long service and support for residents.

The Duchess of Northumberland recently visited Abbeyfield House to present certificates and gifts, and to congratulate longstanding volunteer supporters, for their hard work.

Debbie Collins was presented with a certificate, flowers and a gift to mark 37 years service to the organisation, while Carol Phelan, Maureen Cook and Louise Douglas were presented with similar awards to mark their individual 30 years of service.

A special presentation was made to Carol Phelan, Denise Grey, Antonio Mackenly and Peter Grey who all went to the assistance of a resident who had fallen in a nearby house. They were all presented with a certificate and award for their initiative.

Vee Wilkinson. Carol Phelan, Peter Standfield, Maureen Cook, Debbie Collins, The Duchess of Northumberland, Louise Douglas and Jim Thompson.

Margaret Cook and Linda Thompson, meanwhile, received certificates for their dedication supporting house events for the last 20 years.

Jim Thompson, retiring chair of the executive committee, was also presented with a certificate and award from all the staff for his help and support for the last 19 years as a volunteer.

Also assisting were Vee Wilkinson, chair of Abbeyfield Northumbria and Peter Standfield, chief executive of Abbeyfield Northumbria.

Chrissie Shell presented a bouquet of flowers to the Duchess.

Jim Thompson, Carol Phelan, Peter Grey, The Duchess, Denise Grey and Antonio Mackenley receiving their special awards.

Snacks and drinks were for everyone to enjoy, as well as entertainment by local choir, the Alnwick Allstars.