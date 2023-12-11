Duchess of Northumberland presents long service awards to staff at Abbeyfield House care home in Alnwick
The Duchess of Northumberland recently visited Abbeyfield House to present certificates and gifts, and to congratulate longstanding volunteer supporters, for their hard work.
Debbie Collins was presented with a certificate, flowers and a gift to mark 37 years service to the organisation, while Carol Phelan, Maureen Cook and Louise Douglas were presented with similar awards to mark their individual 30 years of service.
A special presentation was made to Carol Phelan, Denise Grey, Antonio Mackenly and Peter Grey who all went to the assistance of a resident who had fallen in a nearby house. They were all presented with a certificate and award for their initiative.
Margaret Cook and Linda Thompson, meanwhile, received certificates for their dedication supporting house events for the last 20 years.
Jim Thompson, retiring chair of the executive committee, was also presented with a certificate and award from all the staff for his help and support for the last 19 years as a volunteer.
Also assisting were Vee Wilkinson, chair of Abbeyfield Northumbria and Peter Standfield, chief executive of Abbeyfield Northumbria.
Chrissie Shell presented a bouquet of flowers to the Duchess.
Snacks and drinks were for everyone to enjoy, as well as entertainment by local choir, the Alnwick Allstars.
Charity Trustee, Jim Thompson said: “It was nice to see everyone turn out to honour our staff members who have worked for the home at total of 127 years between the four of them. It provides continuity for our residents when they see familiar faces regularly.”