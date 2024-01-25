Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Vikki Ewen was awarded the honour at a special investiture ceremony at Alnwick Castle by the Duchess of Northumberland, in her capacity as the Lord Lieutenant for the county.

The British Empire Medal (BEM) was revived in 2012 for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Year after it was disbanded in 1992. It is given to those engaging in voluntary work who have made a ‘hands-on’ contribution to their local community and recipients are entitled to use the post-nominal letters ‘BEM’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over a number of years Vikki has made a significant and wide-ranging contribution her local community.

Vikki Ewen with her family and The Duchess of Northumberland.

In 2017 she established the Coquetdale Lunch Club in Thropton. She single handedly researched the needs and requirements of older and vulnerable people in the area and recruited and organised a team of volunteers for the club. Together they worked on food preparation and publicity.

Under her leadership the club expanded by providing wider community support and fundraising. This included outings and seasonal events.

Vikki also arranged a partnership with the local Community Transport Team which enabled the lunch club to reach a wider section of the community in this remote area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the pandemic Vikki knew the lunch club could be used to help more people within the community. She created a hub for vulnerable people and those self-isolating with meals delivered directly to client’s homes. Vikki and other volunteers also assisted with the collection and delivery of shopping, prescriptions and arranging transport for those who needed GP or hospital appointments.

During her time leading the lunch club she has increased the number of people receiving a meal from 30 to 100.

Her Grace The Duchess of Northumberland said: “To receive a British Empire Medal is a fantastic achievement and I am delighted to be able to present this award to such a worthy recipient.