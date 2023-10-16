The Berwick and District Cancer Support Group has marked a significant milestone in its journey by officially opening its new headquarters in Tweed Street.

Those involved with the charity were delighted that the Duchess of Northumberland attended to cut a yellow ribbon to mark the opening and she also unveiled a commemorative plaque that symbolises the collective efforts of all the trustees, committee, drivers and supporters to those locally affected by cancer.

Her genuine warmth and empathy resonated with everyone present as she gave credit to the charity and all involved.

The Duchess was presented with a bouquet of flowers on behalf of the group – more familiarly known locally as Berwick Cancer Cars – by Mae Morton, Tweed Salmon Queen. Mae, her attendants and young fundraiser Lennox Hannan were among those also warmly welcomed at the event.

The Berwick and District Cancer Support Group has been a pillar of strength for the local community by providing essential support, transport and compassion to individuals and families affected by cancer.

Paul Jackson, chair of trustees, said: “The journey to acquiring our own building has been a long one. But thanks to the generosity of our supporters and the tireless energy of our volunteers, we were able to welcome The Duchess of Northumberland to cut the ribbon at 8 Tweed Street.

“The building is now officially open for business. We would like to thank everyone who has made this possible and to Her Grace for finding time in her busy schedule to journey north and add her imprimatur to our new home.”

The day also saw the naming of the groups two new cars, ‘Piper’ and ‘Tweedy’.

Piper in honour of retiring chair Andrew Smith, who after a lengthy time at the helm has handed over the reins to Ann Short. Andrew is a Piper and raised money for the group through piping at various events. Tweedy was named in honour of the new home in Tweed Street.

Ann, chair of the management committee, said: “We were all very proud to welcome the Duchess of Northumberland to the official opening of the Berwick Cancer Cars headquarters.

“Many thanks to all our supporters and local businesses who have made today possible.”

1 . Berwick Cancer Cars HQ 1 Group members enjoying the atmosphere. Photo: Nicola Warren Photo Sales

2 . Berwick Cancer Cars HQ 2 Lining up to meet the Duchess. Photo: Nicola Warren Photo Sales

3 . Berwick Cancer Cars HQ 3 The Duchess cuts the ribbon. Photo: Nicola Warren Photo Sales

4 . Berwick Cancer Cars HQ 4 New car ‘Tweedy’. Photo: Nicola Warren Photo Sales