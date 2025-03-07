A charity marked International Women’s Day by welcoming a new patron – the Duchess of Northumberland

West End Women and Girls Centre was delighted to host women and children at their farm in rural Northumberland to announce and celebrate the appointment of Her Grace as its first ever Patron.

The patronage reflects the close alignment between West End Women and Girls Centre and The Duchess’ work in bringing people together through nature, gardening and the outdoors, helping combat isolation and loneliness and improve quality of life.

She said: “I was blown away when I visited the Centre’s farm in rural Northumberland and knew straight away that what they’re doing is of the upmost importance. It has long been known that working and immersing oneself in nature is beneficial to health and well-being and by producing and harvesting food, the women and girls can use their newly acquired skills in constructive ways.

“As well as taking all produce back to the city to be distributed for free to women and families, members share knowledge and expertise with each other. Women and girls are brought together in a safe environment, and everyone benefits from their endeavours.”

West End Women and Girls Centre has been a vital part of the West End of Newcastle community since 1981, driving positive change, supporting women and girls.

In response to unprecedented levels of poverty in its membership - brought about by 14 years of austerity, the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis - it took on a new unique project in 2021: a National Trust tenancy for a 10-acre Northumberland farm.

The farm helps ensure West End families have access to healthy, sustainable food, and can utilise their skills and knowledge to grow and cook food to feed their families.

It also provides a safe space, as well as opportunity for life-changing experiences, something completely inaccessible to their urban day-to-day lives.

Huffty McHugh, Centre co-ordinator, said: “Everyone at the centre is delighted that the Duchess has offered her help and support by being our patron. She came to visit the farm and was enthusiastic at how we are developing our farm project in Northumberland.

“We’ve also had great support and advice from Newcastle University, The National Trust and local and national business including Greggs who come and volunteer at the farm.”