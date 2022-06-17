Duchess of Northumberland leads thanks to carers and volunteers at Alnwick Garden event

The event was hosted by the Duchess of Northumberland, in her role as Lord Lieutenant, to recognise the valuable contribution that volunteers and carers make to the local community and loved ones.

Around 250 volunteers and carers from across the county were invited to attend with their partners or a guest.

Greggs provided a fantastic afternoon tea and guests were entertained by Robson’s Choice Northumbrian Pipers and The Vieux Carré Jazzmen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Duchess of Northumberland with some of the carers and volunteers at the event. Picture: Jane Coltman

Fittingly, National Carers Week 2022 also falls in June and aims to raise awareness of the UK's 6 million unpaid carers, as well as celebrating the incredible contribution they make.

Her Grace, The Duchess of Northumberland said: “There are so many extremely generous and extraordinary individuals in Northumberland who give up their time, selflessly, to help others in need.

"I hear so many moving stories of the things people do, for the benefit of others less fortunate, some working for charities, many just doing their own thing, frequently unnoticed, giving help where it is needed most. This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to them for the really valuable work they do.

“The garden party has been sponsored through generous donations from businesses based in the North East who want to join me in thanking our volunteers and carers and I, in turn, would like to thank all the donors who enable the garden party to take place.”

The garden party in full swing. Picture: Jane Coltman

This Garden Party could not take place without the significant support of a number of sponsors: Greggs, Malhotra Group PLC, Dr. Tony Trapp, The MGL Group, Sanderson Young, Tree Locate (Europe) Limited, Essity UK Limited, Living North, Potts Print (UK) Ltd, Rington’s, Alnwick Castle Ventures, The Alnwick Garden, Alnwick Starbucks (23-5 Degrees), Diageo PLC, Fentiman's Ltd., The Barbour Foundation, Sir James Knott Trust, Marks & Spencer.

During the afternoon, the Duchess presented The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS) to four voluntary organisations: Haltwhistle Partnership Ltd, Ashington Veterans and Elderly Institute, Berwick and District Cancer Support Group and Being Women.